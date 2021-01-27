Posted: Jan 27, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 2:27 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday after being found with personal identification items belonging to several different victims. Michael Wayne Longley is currently in custody at the Washington County Correctional Facility on charges of identity theft, delivering a forged check, concealing stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Court documents claim that on January 8 Longley tried to cash a forged check worth $261 at a Bartlesville bank. Also on January 22, Longley was also found with checks belonging to a different victim. Longley further had a driver’s license that belonged to a third victim on his person.

Longley was also charged with possessing an altered air pistol that was carried in the front of his pants. Based on a 2019 felony conviction for placing bodily fluids on a government employee Longley is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Longley has previous convictions for various crimes in five different Oklahoma counties. His bond was set at $20,000.