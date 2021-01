Posted: Jan 27, 2021 7:16 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2021 7:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking for a suspect in an illegal is of credit card and vehicle burglary case.

If you know the suspect (pictured) or have information pertaining to the case, the BPD asks that you contact the Investigation Division at 918.338.4015 or 918.338.4061.