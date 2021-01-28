Posted: Jan 28, 2021 9:26 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 9:31 AM

Garrett Giles

Children's Musical Theatre of Bartlesville will perform "The Music Man" by Meredith Willson over the weekend.

The show will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. Show times include Friday, Jan. 29th at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 30th at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 31st at 2:00 p.m.

Single ticket prices range from $14 to $24. For seating questions or to purchase seats in the ADA area, you can call the Box Office at 918.336.2787. You can also find more ticket and show information here.

The Music Man is an award winning, critically acclaimed Broadway classic that follows fast talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys band he vows to organize – this despite the fact he doesn’t know how to play any instruments. His plan to skip town with the cash is foiled when he falls for Marion, the librarian who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtains fall. The show’s popularity is due to quirky characters, charming dramatic situations, and one of a kind nostalgic score of rousing marches, barbershop quartets, and sentimental ballads that have become popular standards.

See more information about Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville at cmtonstage.com.