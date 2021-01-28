Posted: Jan 28, 2021 9:35 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) called into our Bartlesville Radio studios this week to tell us what is going on in our nation's capitol since the inauguration of Joe Biden.

The Senator weighed in on the impeachment of former President Donald Trump saying it is unecessary and that there is more important work to be done citing the nominations and remaining committed to the orderly transition for national security.

Inhofe said that he and President Biden are friends and he reminded everyone that you can be friends with people even as you have political differences.

One of those differences Senator Inhofe has with Mr. Biden is the fact that Mr. Biden signed more executive orders in one day (19) than ever before.

Senator Inhofe also disagrees with Mr. Biden's decisions to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement; revoke Keystone XL permit; halting energy leases on federal lands; the reversal of the Mexico City Policy (funding for abortion); and his EO on transgender military service.

Inhofe also believes more of President Biden's First 100 Days Actions are taking the nation in the wrong direction by undoing good GOP polices such as introducing a new Immigration plan and reversing the GOP tax cuts.

Although he said he doesn't understand the term "warp speed," Senator Inhofe is very impressed with is. Under President Trump, Pfizer and Moderna had their vaccines developed and approved in 9 months – something Inhofe calls "a modern miracle." He said OK vaccines as of Jan 21, 2021 amounted to 455,000 distributed and 251,000 administered making us 7th in nation for per capita distribution.

