Posted: Jan 28, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

PBS will air a show that focuses on the history of Osage County on Thursday evening.

“Osage Murders: Reign of Terror” will air on PBS at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. According to Bartlesville City Councilman Paul Stuart, the Bartlesville Area History Museum helped with the filming of the approximately 27 minute program.

The show is described as follows:

“When the Osage Nation was forced to move to Indian Territory, their new reservation was a sea of grass with rocky outcroppings. What nobody knew was that just below the surface were the richest deposits of oil and gas in the country. When it was discovered, suddenly every member of the tribe was a multi-millionaire. In the 1920’s, the streets of Pawhuska and Fairfax were thick with grifters and thieves of every stripe. All of them had dreams of cheating or stealing millions in Osage oil money and many turned to murder. From 1910 to 1930, over a hundred Indians died under suspicious circumstances in what the Osage call ‘The Reign of Terror.’”

To see Thursday's entire television guide for PBS, click here.