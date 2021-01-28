Posted: Jan 28, 2021 10:27 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has received two donations totaling $2,000 for its Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.

According to Sheriff Scott Owen, the WCSO received $1,000 from the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge #284 and $1,000 from the Dewey AF & AM Lodge #466. Sheriff Owen said the funds will greatly help the WCSO with its continued efforts to resurrect the DARE program locally. He said the program was dormant for an extended period of time due to the lack of an instructor.

Sheriff Owen says he believes the WCSO will be sending another deputy to DARE Certification School as well. He said that would give the WCSO a second deputy the training they need to lead the DARE program in schools throughout Washington County.

Classes were conducted last fall with Caney Valley fifth graders. Sheriff Owen said the WCSO plans to hold DARE classes at Copan Public Schools this spring, COVID-19 permitting.

The Washington County Commissioners approved resolutions for both donations earlier this week.