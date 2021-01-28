Posted: Jan 28, 2021 10:32 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 10:32 AM

Max Gross

COVID-19 deaths are being reported in Washington County and Nowata County in Thursday’s situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. 76 total deaths have been reported in Washington County and 13 total deaths have been reported in Nowata County.

Currently, Washington is reporting 312 active cases, an increase of 22 since Wednesday’s report. Osage County is listing 312 active cases, a decrease of 18 active cases since Wednesday. Nowata County is reporting 85 active cases, down five since the last report.

Statewide, 2,320 new COVID-19 cases are being listed. A total of 35 new deaths are being reported across Oklahoma. 1,375 Oklahomans are currently in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

