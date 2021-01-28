Posted: Jan 28, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 2:27 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was brought in on a $100,000 warrant after failing to appear for a non-jury trial in December 2020. Shawn Keith Nowlin appeared in custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing the FTA charge.

According to court records, Nowlin was charged with burglary in the first degree after a former felony conviction. Nowlin entered a not guilty plea on the charge at a formal arraignment in July 2019. Nowlin had waived his right for a preliminary hearing in the felony matter. In August 2019, Nowlin posted a $25,000 bond and was released from custody.

However, Nowlin did not appear for a non-jury trial date on December 2, 2020. A warrant was issued for him and his court-appointed attorney was allowed to withdraw. The original charges came from an alleged incident at a residence on the 1300 block of Osage Avenue in Bartlesville in May 2019. Nowlin allegedly broke a padlock to a garage and took several power tools and lawn care items. Officers believed Nowlin was intoxicated when he was taken into custody.

Nowlin’s bond is $100,000. He has an extensive legal history in Oklahoma dating back to the 1990s. He is set to return to court on February12 for a felony status date to potentially reset the non-jury trial.