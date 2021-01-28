Posted: Jan 28, 2021 3:03 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2021 3:03 PM

A 2020 graduate from Barnsdall High School has been named as 2021 Miss American Cowboys Riding Association Queen.

Allie Mae Baker won the contest, which occurred over the weekend. This is something she has been working on for quite some time now and had this to say when questioned about the importance of treating others as equals.

Baker is replacing 2020 ACRA Queen Haven Davis.

(Photo Courtesy of Visit the Osage - Osage County, Oklahoma.)