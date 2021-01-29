Posted: Jan 29, 2021 9:52 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

Members of the Washington County Fire Department (WCFD) recently acquired new turnout gear with grant funds provided by Coffeyville Resources (CVR Energy).

CVR Energy is located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and has headquarters in Sugarland, Texas. The Washington County Fire Department was awarded a grant for $24,200 and used those funds to purchase the new gear along with replacing several self-contained breathing apparatus cylinders that were expired.

The WCFD staff said they’re grateful to CVR Energy and their employees for providing the fire department with the opportunity to apply for the grant. They’re also grateful for the successful purchase of the much needed equipment