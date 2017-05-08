Posted: Jan 29, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 10:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and each district will be looking to sign over a transfer of funds.

District one will be looking to transfer $229,000 worth of money from one account to the other, which will go toward project materials. District two will be looking to transfer $56,000. There will be $41,000 going toward maintenance and operation and $15,000 to project materials. District three will be looking to transfer $18,000 worth of funds from separate accounts.

The commissioners will consider approving and signing a commissary trust financial report for the sheriff’s department and possibly signing a federal exemption certificate with Frost Oil Company.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.