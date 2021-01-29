News
Osage County
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 1:37 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2021 2:10 PM
Law Enforcement Award Named in Honor of Former Sheriff
Ty Loftis
To honor former Osage County Sheriff George Wayman, District Attorney for Osage and Pawnee Counties, Mike Fisher wanted to find a way to remember his legacy. To do so, Fisher has made the decision to create an award named after Wayman that will be given out to a current law enforcement officer in either Pawnee or Osage County.
The award will be given out on January 9th of every year, which is law enforcement appreciation day.
