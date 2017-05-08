Posted: Feb 01, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a brief meeting Monday morning at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Each commissioner transferred funds to different accounts used for county improvements with roads and bridges. District one commissioner Randall Jones has $229,000 that will assist with project materials. District two commissioner Steve Talburt has $56,000 that will be used for project materials, maintenance and operation. District three commissioner Darren McKinney has $18,000 that will be used for project materials.

The commissioners signed a federal exemption certificate with Frost Oil Company and signed a commissary trust financial financial report with the Sheriff’s Office. No utility permits were signed at the meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.