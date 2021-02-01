Posted: Feb 01, 2021 12:16 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 12:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will be looking for an individual to fill an opening in the County's IT Department in the coming weeks.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said the Board of Commissioners were notified individually by one of their IT personnel that they've accepted employment outside Washington County. He said they now have an opening that they're going to push internally this week.

Commissioner Antle said they hope they'll have a candidate to pull from this pending process.