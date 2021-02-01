Posted: Feb 01, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, each commissioner moved some funds around to assist the county improvements for road and bridge program. They did this in an effort to help the county, and as commissioners assistant Kandy Jump explains, it was something that had to be done.

Each district had different amounts of money in which to play with. District one commissioner Randall Jones was able to transfer nearly $229,000 into another account, while district two commissioner Steve Talburt had $56,000 to move over and district three commissioner Darren McKinney had $18,000 in which to roll over. This money will go toward project material costs.