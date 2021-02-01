Posted: Feb 01, 2021 3:17 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2021 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall on Monday evening to discuss a wide array of items.

Among other things, the council will consider holding an election for the purpose of extending its one quarter of one percent excise tax through 2026. This would be used to provide revenue for the operation of an economic development program.

The council will also consider approving the collective bargaining agreement for the 2020-2021 fiscal year between the City of Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Professional Fire Fighters. They will consider doing the same with the Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers will also give a visual presentation of recently completed capital projects, which are visible on updated aerial photography.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.