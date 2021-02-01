Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Feb 01, 2021

Bartlesville Residents to Vote on Extending Sales Tax

Ty Loftis

The one fourth of a percent sales tax, which helps generate revenue for the Bartlesville economic development program, expires in June. To renew that ordinance, eligible voters in the City of Bartlesville must vote to keep the tax in place. City Clerk Jason Muninger explains how useful the tax has been in recent years.

 

This is a measure Bartlesville residents have passed the last six times it has been up for a vote. The vote will be held on Tuesday, April 6th.


