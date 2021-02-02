Posted: Feb 02, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

The residents at Green Country Village Senior Living Communty in Bartlesville have become an online sensation!

Casey Williams with Green Country Village tells us, "We have 26M views on our Facebook ALONE!" Willams says,"Tik Tok, Instagram and Twitter have shared it millions of times as well. We are hearing from all over the world and are getting media attention from all over the country!"

According to WIlliams, "We’ve got the beat! These residents are enjoying their best life even during a pandemic. This is one of many engaging activities and educational opportunities in our community in Bartlesville Oklahoma."

