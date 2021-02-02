Posted: Feb 02, 2021 10:35 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 10:35 AM

Garrett Giles

At Oklahoma Union High School, it's Neon Day!

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on Tuesday on Real Country KRIG 104.9 at 5:45 p.m. with Kennedy Sturgeon and Caden Davis compliments of Blake Collier Leather Works.

Wednesday is Wacky Wednesday at Oklahoma Union High School. Homecoming interviews will continue on KRIG on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. with Shelbi Key and Bryce Gillespie, compliments of Welch State Bank.