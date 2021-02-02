Posted: Feb 02, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2021 2:42 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man made a court appearance in Washington County after allegations of domestic violence surfaced. Michael McGinnis was charged with domestic abuse for an alleged incident that occurred on January 30.

According to an affidavit, officers were called to a motel on the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard. An officer made contact with McGinnis who was trying to leave the motel. The reporting party claimed that she was previously in a dating relationship with McGinnis. She claimed that he came to the room in search of money.

The victim threatened to call the police. After this the defendant allegedly punched the woman in the stomach and leg. Officers did observe a small lump on the woman’s leg. Bond was set at $7,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.