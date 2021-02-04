Posted: Feb 04, 2021 9:57 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

Each year, OKM Music offers two $1,000 merit-based scholarships to local students. This opportunity allows OKM Music to give back to the community that has supported it for more than 30 years.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ryan Martin with OKM outlined the scholarships.

The following scholarships are offered every year:

The Thomasane Chapple Memorial Scholarship Fund-for Rising Stars ages 4-18 will enhance their access to music instruction outside the classroom. Application due date: Friday, June 4, 2021

The Mihm Scholarship Fund- for Bartlesville High School seniors will support their goals of higher education in music.Application due date: Friday, March 12, 2021

Previous High School winners:

Abigail Claussen

Lane Cabler

Gary Hoover

Martin said, "OKM is helping shape the future of the music and arts programs in this community by supporting local students aspiring to careers in music and the arts."