Posted: Feb 03, 2021 12:58 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 2:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) has announced the hiring of Dr. Kirk Jackson to the position of Vice President of Business Affairs.

OKWU President Dr. Jim Dunn said Dr. Jackson will also serve as a director in OKWU's Chesapeake Energy School of Business. Dr. Dunn said OKWU is grateful for the quality and missions-fit leaders that God is providing for the university.

Dr. Jackson comes to OKWU by way of John Brown University where he currently serves as Director of Graduate and Online Undergraduate Business Programs and HLC Accredidation Liaison Officer. Jackson is returning to OKWU, as he previously served as a faculty member, and then Dean, of the Chesapeake Energy School of Business from 2011 to 2015.

In a statement, Dr. Jackson said:

"I'm excited to return in this dual role. Being able to lead Business Affairs as well as develop a new doctoral program is a significant challenge which I hope will help advance the mission of Oklahoma Wesleyan University and the bold vision cast by Dr. Dunn."

Dr. Dunn said Jackson has worked in Christian higher education since 2007. He said Jackson has also served as an accredidation evaluator, focusing on colleges' and universities' financial management and operational policy. Before his time in education, Jackson worked as a financial analyst for lending and cash management operations in one of the largest privately held banks in the United States.

Dr. Dunn said Jackson holds a DBA in Finance from Anderson University in Indiana. He said Jackson also has an MBA from the University of Oklahoma, and a Master of Accountancy from Emporia State University. Jackson and his wife, Rachel, and his son, Daniel, will relocate to the Bartlesville area this summer.

Dr. Dunn said Jackson will begin his role with OKWU on Thursday, July 1st.