Posted: Feb 03, 2021 1:22 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 1:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will hear a presentation on commercial property assessed clean energey, or C-PACE, on Tuesday, Feb. 16th around 9:30 a.m.

District One Commissioner Mitch Antle told the other two members of the Board of County Commissioner last week that there seemed to be some interest locally in the C-PACE process. This week, however, Commissioner Antle said he doesn't see the value added to the community as a whole at this point. He said he just wants to make sure that they don't open a can that they can't close.

If they open the can, Commissioner Antle said there would be a 30 year window to close it. Commissioner Antle said that's assuming that the process is only used once. He said none of the current officials in Washington County would be around to close that window in 30 years.

Commissioner Antle said they do not need to get into competition or securing debt based on assessments because that impacts their primary function, which is providing education and money. He said he does not believe Washington County would be setting themselves up in a successful position if they approve for the C-PACE program to begin, but he's open and willing to listen to the presentation on Feb. 16th.

Commissioner Antle said he does not expect that they'll take action on the item on Feb. 16th as it will be their initial presentation concerning C-PACE.