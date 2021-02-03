Posted: Feb 03, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 1:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Tallgrass Estates, a Holiday Retirement Community, will be among the first communities in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for their residents and associates.

Those who volunteer to participate in the onsite clinic will register in advance, and the vaccine will be administered at no cost to them. All seven of Holiday’s assisted living communities nationwide have already been approved to receive the vaccine in the first round of the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program. Holiday’s independent living communities will be included in a future round when independent residential communities are prioritized, or as their local county or state prioritizes them. In this case, Washington County has authorized distribution for the community.

“Hope is no longer just on the horizon; it’s here – not only in spirit, but in the form of the long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine that will be offered to residents and associates at Holiday’s senior living communities across the country, including Tallgrass Estates,” said Holiday Retirement CEO Lilly Donohue. “For the past nine months, I’ve been truly awestruck by the resilience, dedication, and adaptability of our residents and associates, and we’re so grateful that they will be among the first group being vaccinated in this historic milestone and what hopefully will help end the pandemic.”

The COVID-19 vaccine will be administered by Passport Health to participating Tallgrass Estates’ residents and associates in two doses, taken a few weeks apart. The onsite clinic will begin vaccinations on Thursday, Feb. 4th, 2021. The clinic will not only be convenient, but it will mean that residents and associates won’t risk exposure in order to receive the two-part vaccine.