Posted: Feb 03, 2021 4:46 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2021 4:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The candidate filing period for municipal offices in the towns of Copan, Ramona and Ochelata closed on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

There will be a General Election on Tuesday, April 6th, for two council seats in Copan. Ward Two incumbent Councilwoman Donna Stephens will face Janet Dickey, and Ward Four incumbent Councilwoman Kay Ko Holmes will be challenged by Cody Hatheway.

There will also be a General Election in April between Michele Rader and Diana Dunlap for Ochelata’s clerk position.

In Ramona, incumbent trustee Cyle Miller will keep his seat, and Shala Barnett will be an incoming trustee. Christine Clark will now serve as treasurer in Ramona.

Tracy Taylor and Sydney Barnes will now serve as trustees, and Terri Welch will serve a two year unexpired trustee term in Ochelata.