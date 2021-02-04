Posted: Feb 04, 2021 9:51 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2021 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Jon Beckloff, the Child Nutrition Director for Bartlesville Schools, said they'll continue to feed Central Middle School students that are going through distance learning until Tuesday, Feb. 9th.

While the times aren't exact, Beckloff said Central households will be seeing the Kane, the Jane Phillips, and Wayside bus routes being utilized. Beckloff said they'll also add a bus stop at Central Middle School at approximately 9:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on the days that the school is in distance learning.

All you need to do is come up to the buses and talk to the staff members on site. Beckloff said social distancing is encouraged. He said the meals are free for those one to 18 years of age. There is no sign up.

If you need more information, you can call Beckloff at 918.397.7382.

For a list of bus stops, click here.