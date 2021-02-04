Posted: Feb 04, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2021 11:31 AM

Tom Davis / Garrett Giles

Tritanium Labs and CEO Jeff Lozinski are welcome additions to the Bartlesville community. We spoke with Mr. Lozinski for a special podcast recently and we learned a few things about a company that is proud to make its products in Bartlesville, America.

Tritanium Labs Managing Director Jeff Lozinski said they were in the process of selling hand sanitizer to businesses like Costco during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when talks about creating a location in Bartlesville to make the product themselves came about. He said he started going to FDA and OTC certified facilities when everyone and their brother started going to them to say that they could sell a gallon of hand sanitizer for more money.

Lozinski said that resulted in the agreements that they had with the manufacturers to make the hand sanitizer for him at a set price double. He said the only way they could control gouging and greed was to become the manufacturer themselves.

The Bartlesville Development Authority approved a two-year lease agreement and a development agreement with Tritanium Labs at the end of September 2020 for nearly 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space within the former Siemens facility at 406 W. Highway 60 in Bartlesville. The BDA closed on an agreement with Siemens in mid-September to purchase the facility for $1.75-million.

Lozinski is excited for the opportunities that Bartlesville presents for and Tritanium Labs now that they are conveniently located to handle business on the east coast, west coast and the Midwest in Bartlesville. He said he thinks there are plenty of great natural resources and that the people seem to be extremely open.

Lozinski said they are looking at working with a company to put some other personal protective equipment manufacturing opportunities in place at their new location. He said this includes the creation of masks, face shields, a sanitation pod which is normal produced in Turkey, and much more.

Tritanium Labs is already producing hand sanitizer and other cleasners, but now the focus is on making a "better mask."

Lozinski, like everyone else, has been hearing about the double masking and triple masking stories in the media. The best is the N95 surgical masks. Lozinski said that no one morally or ethically should be selling you an N95 mask while our medical professionals and first responders are scrambling to get them.

Some producers are trying sell so-called "N-95 masks" with ear loops. That is a dead giveaway that these are not what surgeons use since the kind they wear have headbands instead.

Tritainium started making masks in the fall of 2020. Lozinski says they are making the TruSafe USA95 mask to government specifications for an N95 mask. These masks are made here in the USA and are available to the public now with hopes of soon getting government approval to sell them later as surgical masks. The masks cost only about a dollar apiece as opposed to over $4.98 each by the competitors.

ottom line is TruSafe USA95 certified masks are the better masks the CDC keeps telling people to go buy." There is quite a bit of confusion about N95,NIOSH approroved and how they differ, according Lozinski. He asks that you visit www.TruCleanzUSA.com for more information. Loziski said,"The b

Lozinski said he wants everyone to be safe and not harmed by somebody overcharging them.