Posted: Feb 04, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2021 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

Members of the film crew for the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” met with leaders from across the City of Pawhuska, and all of Osage County, last week to better give them an understanding of what to expect in the coming months and what their current timeline is.

Location Manager Mike Fantasia says they plan on filming across the county for around 93 days and hopes to begin on April 12th. This includes about 25 days in downtown Pawhuska, where the town will be transported back in time to the 1930s. Fantasia and his team has been scoping out how to best make that transformation process and he details what they have been looking for.

Fantasia says there may be up to 500 extras working along Kihekah Ave. at one time. Film crews will work Monday through Friday and occasional Saturday's as well. About 95 percent of the film is expected to be shot in Osage County.