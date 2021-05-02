Posted: Feb 05, 2021 10:30 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 10:31 AM

Tom Davis

Rep. Judd Strom and Sen. Julie Daniels joined us Friday for Capitol Calls powered by Phillips 66.

Rep. Strom is now on the House floor leader team. Strom said his duties include working with the floor leader to decide which bills make it to the house floor and scheduling those bills. He and the team will also work on the going through the Senate bills when they come over to the House.

As far as the budget is concernes, Strom says they are waiting to get numbers back next week from the Board of Equalization so they can begin to get started on it

Sen. Julie Daniels was on a panel that approved four anti-abortion bills on Wednesday but defeated one measure that would give a fetus equal protection under the law.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved a so-called " trigger bill " that would make abortion illegal in Oklahoma if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion. At least 10 states have similar laws, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The committee also approved a pair of bills designed to restrict the use of chemical abortions and one that would make it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

By a vote of 0-10, the panel defeated a bill by Republican freshman Sen. Warren Hamilton that would give a fetus equal protection under the law and repeal all sections of law governing the use of abortions. The bill would also direct the state’s attorney general to enforce the criminalization of abortion regardless of federal law or court decisions.