Posted: Feb 05, 2021 10:32 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 10:32 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 2,662 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s situation update. 29 COVID-19 deaths were reported across the state, none of which were local. Approximately 10% of Oklahoma’s population has received the coronavirus vaccine.

Washington County is currently reporting 356 active cases, an increase of 15 active cases. Osage County is listing 302 active cases, an increase of two active cases since the last report. Nowata County is reporting 89 active cases for the third consecutive day.