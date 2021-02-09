Posted: Feb 05, 2021 11:56 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 4:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, in Washington County for the Caney Valley Special School Election and the Collinsville Board of Education Primary.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said that voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day. Anyone who is eligible and at the polling place by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, will be entitled to vote.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places :

PCT PLACE LOCATION

27 Trinity Baptist Church 1500 SW Oak Ave

76 Oglesby Assembly of God 401471 W 2700 RD, Oglesby

77 Vera Southern Baptist Church 310 W Ramona, Vera

78 Ramona First Baptist Church 499 4th St., Ramona

79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 N. Ochelata St, Ochelata

To view the sample ballot for the Caney Valley Special School Election, click here.

To view the sample ballot for the Collinsville Board of Education Primary, click here.