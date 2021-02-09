News
Washington County
Posted: Feb 05, 2021 11:56 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 4:15 PM
Wash. Co. Election Board Releases Sample Ballots, Polls
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, in Washington County for the Caney Valley Special School Election and the Collinsville Board of Education Primary.
Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said that voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day. Anyone who is eligible and at the polling place by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, will be entitled to vote.
The following is a list of the precinct polling places:
PCT PLACE LOCATION
27 Trinity Baptist Church 1500 SW Oak Ave
76 Oglesby Assembly of God 401471 W 2700 RD, Oglesby
77 Vera Southern Baptist Church 310 W Ramona, Vera
78 Ramona First Baptist Church 499 4th St., Ramona
79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 N. Ochelata St, Ochelata
To view the sample ballot for the Caney Valley Special School Election, click here.
To view the sample ballot for the Collinsville Board of Education Primary, click here.
« Back to News