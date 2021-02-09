Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Washington County

Posted: Feb 05, 2021 11:56 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 4:15 PM

Wash. Co. Election Board Releases Sample Ballots, Polls

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, in Washington County for the Caney Valley Special School Election and the Collinsville Board of Education Primary.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said that voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day. Anyone who is eligible and at the polling place by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, will be entitled to vote.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PCT     PLACE                                                            LOCATION

27        Trinity Baptist Church                                   1500 SW Oak Ave

76        Oglesby Assembly of God                             401471 W 2700 RD, Oglesby

77        Vera Southern Baptist Church                       310 W Ramona, Vera

78        Ramona First Baptist Church                         499 4th St., Ramona

79        Caney Valley Senior Center                           329 N. Ochelata St, Ochelata

To view the sample ballot for the Caney Valley Special School Election, click here.

To view the sample ballot for the Collinsville Board of Education Primary, click here.


« Back to News