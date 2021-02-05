Posted: Feb 05, 2021 2:59 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2021 3:03 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Radio family is mourning the loss of longtime Pawhuska sports voice Kevin Anthony who passed away on February 3. Kevin was born in Tulsa on June 7, 1963. He was raised in Avant but graduated from Barnsdall High School in 1981.

Anyone who knew Kevin knew the influence that sports had on his life. Kevin was a tremendous broadcaster whose passion for the game could be heard on his broadcasts. Kevin and his son Heath Anthony were the radio duo for Pawhuska Football and Basketball as heard on Sportstalk 1500 AM—99.1 FM KPGM. Here are some of his top calls.

Kevin especially enjoyed Pawhuska’s deep runs into the football playoffs over the last two seasons. Kevin is survived by his wife Jeane, three children and two granddaughters.

Funeral services for Kevin Duane Anthony will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Barnsdall. Interment will follow in the Ethel Reece Cemetery in Barnsdall under the direction of the Sien-Shelton Funeral Home.

**If you are attending the service please wear your favorite Oklahoma Sooners, St. Louis Cardinals or Dallas Cowboy attire in honor of Kevin and the family.**