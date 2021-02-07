Posted: Feb 07, 2021 12:46 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2021 12:47 PM

Garrett Giles

A Wagoner man died in a rollover accident east of Ramona just after midnight on Sunday.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kenneth Brown, 50, of Wagoner, was driving northbound on North 4030 Road when his vehicle departed the roadway to the left and struck a fence. The OHP said Brown's Honda Accord then flipped two and a half times before coming to a halt.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene with head, trunk, and internal injuries. The condition of the driver and the cause of the accident remains under investigation. Seatbelts were equipped and in use during the collision. Only a side airbag deployed in the vehicle.

Trooper Randall Cordero of the Washington County Detachment of Troop L investigated the scene. Assisting agencies include: Washington County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Emergency Management, Ramona Fire and Bartlesville EMS.