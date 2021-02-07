Posted: Feb 07, 2021 6:57 PMUpdated: Feb 07, 2021 7:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Police Department is currently investigating a multi-car pile up on Highway 75 between Bartlesville and Dewey.

The accident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea told Bartlesville Radio that there are no injuries to report. He said one vehicle slid on ice and was sitting in the outside northbound lane when another vehicle stopped to check on them, causing four other vehicles to slide into each other.

Chief Shea said the second car that stopped was in the inside northbound lane when the other drivers tried to go around them heading northbound. He said the accident has since been cleared.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen says multiple accidents have occurred due to icy conditions. Sheriff Owen said an accident occurred in the area of Highway 75 between County Road 2900 and County Road 3000. He said agencies in Bartlesville also responded to a multi-car accident at Nowata Road and Bison Road.

Washington County Emergency Management on Facebook said roads and streets are becoming increasingly slick and hazardous. The post said accidents were being reported and advised against traveling unless its absolutely necessary. The post can be found here.

