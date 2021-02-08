Posted: Feb 08, 2021 12:28 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2021 12:28 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Department held a vaccination clinic on Saturday morning in Pawhuska and a steady stream of Native Americans aged 30 and above were able to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Dr. Ronald Shaw said the event ran smoothly and said results indicate that the vaccine is safe for those still on the fence about getting it.

Shaw says the rate of getting an allergic reaction from taking the vaccine is anywhere from one in 100,000 to one in 500,000. He says most side effects would be shown in the first six weeks of receiving the vaccine.