Posted: Feb 09, 2021 10:09 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 10:09 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners met in executive session towards the end of their meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the possible hiring of an information technology employee.

Last week Commissioner Mitch Antle said they were notified by Casey Schultz that he has accepted employment outside of Washington County and that they had an opening that they were going to push internally in the following weeks. Commissioner Antle was unable to attend this week's Washington County Commissioners meeting.

Commissioner Dunlap said they took no action out of executive session on Monday. He said they conducted three interviews for the IT Department position. A decision will be made at a later date.

Also in the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, a resolution regarding a donation to Washington County District Two's Cemetery Fund 1235 was approved. Commissioner Mike Bouvier said the Cherokee Nation provided a $500 donation to the fund.