Posted: Feb 09, 2021 12:52 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 12:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to challenge President Joe Biden’s executive order to halt production of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The executive order signed by Gov. Stitt states that the president’s executive order is adverse to energy producers throughout the United States and Oklahoma. The order further states that Biden’s policies allow the world’s powers to continue to increase CO2 emissions, causing the U.S. to harm its own economy, threatening millions of jobs in states like Oklahoma, while making no meaningful difference in the world’s emissions.

Gov. Stitt says he stands with energy producers against federal overreach that threatens Oklahoma jobs and their constitutional ability to develop Oklahoma’s natural resources.

To read the entire executive order signed by Gov. Stitt, click here.