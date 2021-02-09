Posted: Feb 09, 2021 3:06 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 3:06 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman is currently in custody for an alleged domestic abuse incident involving her son. Maria Denison appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing the misdemeanor charge.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police responded to the alleged incident on the block of Washington Boulevard on Monday afternoon. While driving to the gym the defendant and the victim got into a verbal argument. The victim’s says he called Denison a name and she hit him in the head and mouth multiple times.

In court, the assistant district attorney said that Denison claimed she would attack the victim again if she was released from custody. Bond was set at $2,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services was requested to inquire on this situation.