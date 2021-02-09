Posted: Feb 09, 2021 7:11 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2021 7:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska residents headed to the polls Tuesday evening to vote for three seats on the city council and an open term on the Pawhuska school board.

Susan Bayro received 48 percent of the vote to replace the unexpired term of Jourdan Foran in Ward Two. Amber Nash garnered 31 percent and Bruce Malone got 19 percent of the vote.

Mark Buchanan was re-elected as ward three councilor. He earned 96 percent of the vote and defeated Dhutri Patel.

Rodger Milleson had been defeated by Steve Tolson in the race for the at-large council position in 2020. Milleson opted to run for John Brazee’s Ward Four seat and defeated Carrie Ann Watters, earning 61 percent of the vote.

Justin Turney won 58 percent of the vote and was elected to replace Mike Tolson as a new member on the Pawhuska School Board. Shannon Shaw Duty received 28 percent of the vote and Lyndell Malone received the remaining votes.

Dee Armstrong was elected as new school board member in Nowata, beating out Tammy Maddux and Ronald Crupper.