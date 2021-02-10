Posted: Feb 10, 2021 7:55 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 7:55 AM

Garrett Giles

A handful of Washington County voters had a chance to have their voices heard in the Collinsville Public Schools Primary Election on Tuesday.

Four total voters in Washington County voted on Election Day, and they all chose Ryan Flanary to take the office one seat. Flanary would win the seat on the Collinsville Public Schools Board of Education with 64.12-percent of the vote, defeating Tim Reed and James Roderick. Flanary received 277 total votes while Reed received 82 votes and Roderick received 73 votes.

Other counties that voted in the Collinsville Public Schools Primary Election include Rogers and Tulsa counties.