Posted: Feb 10, 2021 9:35 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Black top arrived for the Green Lake Bridge Project located along County Road 4000 in the southern portion of Washington County, but weather is forcing the project into a stand still.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said crews were slated to put in guardrails on Monday, but doesn't believe that work was conducted due to the icy conditions. Dunlap said he doesn't believe the project will be striped anytime soon as temperatures have to be above 40-degrees for the work to take place. He said this work is approximately two weeks out.

The good news is that the Green Lake Bridge is open to traffic at this time. Commissioner Dunlap said he hopes to hold a ceremony for the project once it's fully complete and the weather is warmer. He said he hopes the ceremony will happen sometime in April.

Commissioner Dunlap said he believes its great to celebrate the times when local, state and federal government come together to accomplish something, which is why he wants to hold a ceremony for the bridge project.

The Green Lake Bridge Project sits two miles north of the Tulsa County line and one mile east of the Rogers County line on County Road 4000. The bridge spans approximately 110-feet over a big body of water. The estimated cost for the project is around $1-million.

Commissioner Dunlap provided the update on the Green Lake Bridge Project during the Commissioners' Report portion of Tuesday's Washington County Commissioners meeting.