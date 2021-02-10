Posted: Feb 10, 2021 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2021 10:29 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting one Osage County death in Wednesday’s situation update. The report lists a male in the 36 to 49 years old age bracket. This is the 41st reported death due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 281 active cases, a decrease of 25 active cases since Tuesday’s report. Osage County is listing 266 active cases, down 14 since Tuesday’s report. Nowata County is reporting 69 active cases, a decrease of 12 active cases since the last report.

Statewide, 1,660 new COVID-19 cases are being reported on Wednesday. 30 total deaths were listed in the report. A total 615,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Oklahomans.

MORE INFO HERE.