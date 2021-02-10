News
Washington County
Gap Road Closed Due to Accidents, Icy Conditions
Gap Road in Washington County is closed at this time due to a couple of non-injury accidents that have occurred due to icy conditions.
According to Ochelata Firefighter Kevin Parrish, a truck is in the ditch on its side. Parrish said there was also a dump truck that slid off of Gap Road as well at about the same location. He said a wrecker is on hand.
It is anticipated that the accidents should be cleared and the roadway opened in the next hour.
