Posted: Feb 11, 2021 11:30 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 11:30 AM

Tom Davis

Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based mentoring programs are designed to create positive, measureable outcomes for youth, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships.

Charlene Dew, Area Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma and Laura Danser with Bommerang's Diner appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to make an announcement

Recently BBBS Boomerang's recently formed a partnership to provide a place for the Bigs (adult mentors) to meet up with the littles (youngsters). Boomerang's donated several gift cards to BBBS so as to provide the opporunities for the participants to meet up.

Another "Big Event" for BBBS is Bowl for Kids' Sake.

Bowl for Kids' Sake supports our mentoring programs and allows even more Littles to start on the path to their brightest possible futures. It is our largest annual fundraising campaign and is critical for the ongoing support of one-to-one mentors for youth.

NEW for 2021! Recognizing COVID-19 continues to present challenges, you have 5 choices about how to participate:

Virtual Trivia For Kids' Sake

SongBox Music Bingo

Create a private bowl party on a day and time of your choosing

Join an in-person bowl party

Choose to raise money without participating in a party