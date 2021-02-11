Posted: Feb 11, 2021 1:15 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 1:15 PM

Ty Loftis

School leaders have been concerned for several months that the State Department of Education would begin cutting their funding. That has started to happen since the start of the New Year and Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash says he is seeing the effects, but adds this is something that they have been bracing for.

Cash says the school should be able to make the proper financial adjustments this month now that the cuts have come. He said one thing that will help is that they will begin seeing around 90 percent of their local money in. Cash did say that their overall revenue projection dropped from 7.3 million dollars to just over seven million dollars.