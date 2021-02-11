Posted: Feb 11, 2021 1:40 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

A special person in our listening area celebrated their 105th birthday on Thursday!

Eleanor Turman was born in Bartlesville on February 11th, 1916, and she celebrated her 105th birthday on Thursday. Turman grew up in Bartlesville. She has two sisters and five step-brothers. Her parents were Homer and Minnie Fugate.

Turman married Merle Turman in Dewey. They moved to Angleton, Texas, where she worked as a bailiff until Merle’s death in 1971. Turman would move back to Bartlesville and work at Koppel’s for seven years before she retired. She traveled a lot after her retirement.

Turman liked square dancing, playing cards, bowling and she volunteered at United Methodist Church. She is a member of the 55+ Club, and she’s still driving.

Turman's cousin, Judy Stephens, told Bartlesville Radio that Turman is vibrant, fun loving, and a card playing fool. Stephens also said that Turman is a COVID-19 survivor. She said everyone loves Turman and wanted to pay tribute to her on Thursday, just like every day!

Photo courtesy: Kristi Slaughter