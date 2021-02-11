Posted: Feb 11, 2021 1:49 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

At last month’s school board meeting in Pawhuska, High School Principal Lori Justus talked about how high school students had the opportunity to take the ACT test free of charge. While scores weren’t as high as Justus had hoped, she did see room for growth, which encouraged her moving forward.

One thing the school is doing to hopefully improve those scores is holding an, “ACT Boot Camp,” for all juniors before they offer it again in the spring. Superintendent David Cash says he is excited to see how this goes.

Of the 84 students who took the ACT in the fall, the average score was a 14.8. The statewide average was 18.9 for 2019.