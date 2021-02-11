Posted: Feb 11, 2021 2:52 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2021 2:52 PM

Max Gross

Icy Roads have been problematic in Northeast Oklahoma and Nowata is no exception. Luckily no major accidents have occurred in Nowata County according to district one commissioner Burke LaRue.

With more winter weather expected LaRue says county crew are working on getting dump truck prepped and ready to service the roads. The county has been operating without any supply of sand and salt until the Oklahoma Department of Transportation intervened.

County road 2700 between U.S. 169 and U.S. 75 has been a spot that has caused some problems. LaRue says signs are posted restricting semi-trucks from using this road a cut through. All county roads are being serviced but patience is needed with more hazardous weather potentially on the horizon. LaRue says the county is ready for whatever may come.

Also, Nowata’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be closed on Friday due to lack of nurses being able to arrive safely. A reschedule date for anyone with an appointment has been set for Friday, February 29.