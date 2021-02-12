Posted: Feb 12, 2021 12:41 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2021 12:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Cold temperatures have hit northeast Oklahoma and are expected to stick around for the coming week. On top of that, county road crews must prepare for a second round of snow that is expected to hit the area on Sunday and linger into early next week. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says these preparations are well underway.

Roberts says it is best to stay home if at all possible, but for those staying home and keeping warm with space heaters, Roberts warns these can be dangerous.

For those who plan to get out in the weather, Roberts says it is important to have an emergency kit in the car, which includes blankets, coats, gloves and having your phone fully charged.