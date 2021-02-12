News
Local News
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 2:04 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2021 3:51 PM
Veld Wins 2021 Kiss or Miss Grand Prize Drawing
Garrett Giles
Adriana Veld is KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM's winner of the 2021 Kiss or Miss Grand Prize Sweetheart drawing.
As a winner, Veld will receive the following items:
- A $50 gift certificate for flower from Flowerland
- One session on the Sculpt Pod Pro from K&S Beauty Boutique
- A sterling silver "No Greater Love" pendant from McCoy's Jewelry
- A $50 gift card from Mr. Klean Car Wash
- A half-dozen roses from Jan L's Flowers & Gifts in Coffeyville
Congratulations to Veld from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM.
