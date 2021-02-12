Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 2:04 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2021 3:51 PM

Veld Wins 2021 Kiss or Miss Grand Prize Drawing

Garrett Giles

Adriana Veld is KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM's winner of the 2021 Kiss or Miss Grand Prize Sweetheart drawing.

As a winner, Veld will receive the following items:

  • A $50 gift certificate for flower from Flowerland
  • One session on the Sculpt Pod Pro from K&S Beauty Boutique
  • A sterling silver "No Greater Love" pendant from McCoy's Jewelry
  • A $50 gift card from Mr. Klean Car Wash
  • A half-dozen roses from Jan L's Flowers & Gifts in Coffeyville

Congratulations to Veld from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM.


